Efya talks about what sets her apart that gets people coming for her

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned singer, Efya Nokturnal, known for bringing an unparalleled level of artistry to her stage performances, has said that with each song she sings, she enthralls her listeners, showcasing her remarkable talent and leaving them in awe.



In a recent interview with 3Music, she said that her commitment to her craft and the unique energy she infuses into her performances are evident in every moment she takes the stage.



Efya opened up about her journey as a performer and the profound impact she has had on her audience.



"The reason for my success is that every time I hold the microphone, I give it my all. I deliver such powerful performances that they cannot help but call me back.



“People in the crowd book me for their shows because I bring a certain level of artistry to the stage – it's about attitude, energy, persistence, dedication, discipline, and sound. I have always been different," she expressed.



She also added that she firmly believes that her distinct blend of attitude, enthusiasm, perseverance, dedication, discipline, and musicality sets her apart, and her goal is to create an experience for her audience that deeply resonates with them, drawing them into her emotional and musical universe.



ADA/WA