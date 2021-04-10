You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 10Article 1229146

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Efya surprised by Aisha Modi in her Mansion as she celebrates her birthday

Ghanaian songstress, Jane Awindor popularly known as Efya earlier today was surprised by Ayisha Modi as she celebrates her 34th birthday on 10th April 2021.

Far away in the USA, ‘She loves Stonebwoy’ pulled up the beautiful birthday surprise for the ‘goddess’ at her mansion.

A few friends, relatives and well wishers were present at her apartment to celebrate and wish her well.

As usual of her, Efya sang to the delight of the people present at her house and appreciated each and everyone who came to wish her well.

