Efya sheds light on relationship with Wizkid as international gig controversy rages

In the midst of a buzzing conversation surrounding international gigs secured by Nigerian musician Wizkid, Ghanaian songstress Efya has shed light on her relationship with the renowned artist.



Recently, Bullgod, an artist manager, expressed concern over not seeing Efya and R2bees on stage with Wizkid at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, despite the close bond shared between the Ghanaian acts and the Nigerian musician.



The owner of Bullhaus Entertainment couldn't comprehend why these two Ghanaian musicians, who often spend quality time with Wizkid whenever he is in Ghana, were conspicuously absent during his international performances.



“So @r2beesmusic and @efya_nokturnal will smoke, drink and chill with @wizkidayo anytime he’s in Ghana but can’t join him on international stages and showcase their talents to the world?” a bemused Bullgod asked.



“Again, Ghana missed out on national duties at the 62,850 capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, yesterday. What is wrong with us?” he added.



The post garnered more reactions, setting the tone for a discussion on various radio and television entertainment talk shows.



In response, Efya took to Twitter to set the records straight, shedding light on the complexities that surround musicians' schedules and commitments.



She explained that various factors, including scheduling conflicts, prior commitments, and logistical constraints, can make it challenging to accompany Wizkid on every single performance on big stages.



“When it comes to performing on big stages, there are various factors involved that people may not be aware of. Scheduling conflicts, prior commitments, and logistical constraints sometimes make it challenging to accompany Wizkid on every single performance.



"It doesn't diminish my dedication or the fact that I have also played on countless international stages," Efya emphasized in one of her tweets sighted by GhanaWeb, reassuring her fans and clarifying her position.



