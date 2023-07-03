Efya's Glitch Africa appearance, speech, and mannerisms set Twitter ablaze, raise concerns

Entertainment of Monday, 3 July 2023

Ghanaian female vocalist, Efya, has become the talk of Twitter following her recent appearance on Glitch Africa.



The talented artiste featured on the show to promote her upcoming music and captivate fans with her soulful voice.



A snippet video of her performance was shared on social media, generating significant buzz and anticipation for her new song, "Super Super," as well as her upcoming EP.



In the video clip, Efya delves into the details of her song "Super Super" and the inspiration behind it.



She explains that the song aims to motivate people to wake up and strive for personal growth, regardless of the challenges they face.



According to the vocalist, "Super Super" is intended to instill energy and encourage listeners to believe in themselves, even in times of weakness.



“It's supposed to make you wake up and be better regardless of the things that you face. It's supposed to give you the energy that you need to know that even though you are weak, yuou are strong and make you feel like you can make your dreams come true because you are who you are,” she said.



In addition to praising Efya's powerful message, Twitter users were concerned by her mannerisms and expression when she spoke.



Several users commented on how the songstress conveyed her ideas during the Glitch Africa performance.



