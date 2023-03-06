Efya gives fans a sensual wild dance in skimpy nightwear

Entertainment of Monday, 6 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian songstress Efya has caused a stir on social media after sharing a video of herself dancing sensually in nightwear.



The video features the talented musician moving to the beat of the remix of "Who is your guy?" by Nigerian artiste Spyro and Tiwa Savage.



In the video she shared, which has since been deleted on Instagram, Efya can be seen wearing a black nightgown as she moves her body to the rhythm of the music.



Her captivating dance moves captured glimpses of her white panty and have left fans in awe.



While some have criticised her, others have asked for me to call her dance move appealing to the eyes.



"Who is your guy?" is a popular song in Nigeria, originally released by Spyro in 2022. The remix, which features Tiwa Savage, has since become a fan favourite and is loved by music lovers across Africa.



Efya, who is known for her soulful voice and captivating stage presence, has been making waves in the Ghanaian music industry for over a decade.





ADA/OGB