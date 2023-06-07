Efya Nocturnal reveals why people booked her for shows

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Award-winning singer, Efya Nocturnal has stated some reasons why she always received offers to perform at events.



According to her, one of the factors included the outstanding performances she displays anytime she is given the opportunity to perform at shows, and as a result of that, anyone who has worked with her always called her back.



The Afro-soul singer made this statement in an interview with 3Music’s Cultural Daily show and was shared by Olele Salvador on his Twitter page.



“The reason why I have forgotten to where I have forgotten too is that anytime I get the opportunity to hold the mic anywhere, I killed it so much that they call me back. Anyone in the crowd will book me for their show”, she said.



Efya further explained that there are some characteristics she exhibited anytime she holds a performance and those are what made her stand tall in all her performances, making her different from other musicians. Those characteristics included energy, persistence, and dedication.



She stated: “There was a certain kind of level I brought with my stage performances: attitude, energy, persistence, dedication, discipline, and sound. I have always been different”.



Efya Nocturnal is one of the female musicians in Ghana who has left a mark at every show or event she had performed at and not to forget her immense contribution to the music industry. Some of her recognised performances are: In 2013, she was among some musicians who performed at Glo’s ‘Slice N Bounce’ concert series and her performance at the Post-African Day Parade, held in Harlem.



