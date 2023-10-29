Efiewura series star turns teacher in Europe

Entertainment of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Source: Nyanfeiku Andor, Contributor

Not quite long ago was a popular sitcom on the screens of Ghana Televisions which viewers were stuck glued to in their various homes and couldn't afford to miss.



The likes of top local actors like Koofori, Gloria Sarfo, Muchoo, a short man of sassquard music fame, and many other famous actors used to stare in this TV series.



One notable face that many would never forget in the one-time most popular Efiewura TV series is Eric Mensah. (RICO BLAZE)



Being a brand ambassador for many products such as Adonko bitters, Baron distillery, etc; there are also many advertisements on both television and radio under his domain.



The molato dreadlocks-styled Ghanaian actor now lives in the Czech Republic city of Prague plying his trade in teaching drumming and dance as well as a massage therapist.



Erico as he is affectionately called traversed to the eastern European country to introduce the Ghanaian culture cum heritage and also to educate himself.



He will be back in Ghana sooner or later to grace the screens and to continue with his acting and philanthropic works.



Check out some photos of Eric Mensah:



https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/438/43891787.jpg



https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/305/30511499.jpg