Efia odo behaves like Oprah Winfrey – NAM 1

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1, the CEO of Zylofon media has stated that Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Efia Odo behaves just like the popular American television host, Oprah Winfrey.



He made this statement after seeing how the actress composed herself when she appeared as a guest on United Showbiz on March 4, 2023, and is of the view that, she suits a corporate brand for ambassadorial deals.



Being amazed by Efia Odo’s composure, he took to his Twitter page to applaud the actress.



On his twitter page, he wrote, “Who else have noticed how @Efiaodo1 seems very Oprah Winfrey – like, on United Showbiz now on Utv based on her views and composure. Seems a perfect fit for a corporate brand ambassadorial endeavor. Kudos”.



Efia Odo’s attention was drawn to the tweet and upon seeing the message, she replied the businessman by asking if he is willing to sign her or not.



“You coming to sign this bad bitch or nah, her reply to NAM 1’s comment about her.



Nana Appiah Mensah 9(NAM 1) didn’t hesitate to also reply her.



According to him, he is ever ready to sign her because she has the voice and the qualities thus if he is given the opportunity, he wouldn’t think twice to do so.



He wrote, “With a given opportunity why not?!. Sounds smart. You’re clearly a good Ghanian arts material, fits as a global business export, especially for the American market in all honestly. I would gladly welcome a synergy. You’re good. PLEASE DON’T STOP”.



Check out NAM 1 and Efia Odo's posts below:





Who else have noticed how @Efiaodo1 seems very Oprah Winfrey-like, on United Showbiz now on Utv based on her views and composure. Seems a perfect fit for a corporate brand ambassadorial endeavor. Kudos. — Nana Appiah Mensah (@nam_the_patriot) March 5, 2023

You coming to sign this bad bitch or nah ???????????? https://t.co/w1UW9LdA23 — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) March 5, 2023

With a given opportunity why not?!. Sounds smart. You’re clearly a good Ghanaian arts material, fit as a global business export, especially for the American market in all honestly. I would gladly welcome a synergy. You’re good. PLEASE DON’T STOP. https://t.co/22FsJqIE5B — Nana Appiah Mensah (@nam_the_patriot) March 5, 2023

