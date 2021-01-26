Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Efia Odo showers praises on her ‘mystery’ bae, says she is proud of him

Efia Odo

Boyfriends don’t normally get praises after all the stressful things they do to make their girlfriends happy. They go the extra mile just to make sure they keep their lovers but that is not the story of Efia Odo’s boyfriend.



The Ghanaian actress and TV presenter Andrea Owusu popularly known as Efia Odo has taken to social media to shower praises on her man. The actress said her man works so hard to make the money and make her feel loved.



In a tweet to her more than 400,000 followers, Efia Odo added that she is very proud of her boyfriend for all the strides he has been making.



There have been rumors that the socialite is having a thing with Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur but zionfelix.net can’t confirm if the praises are for the rapper.





Bae works so hard, I’m proud of him ???? — EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) January 25, 2021