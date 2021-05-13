Efia Odo reveals why there is a rise in prostitution in Ghana

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Actress Efia Odo has disclosed that prostitution in Ghana is fueled by the rise in unemployment and the fact that most people are underpaid in Ghana.



She indicates that the creation of well-paying jobs will help reduce the number of people engaged in prostitution in the country.



“I feel like if there are more jobs and well-paid jobs a lot of things will decrease,” she told BBC in Accra.



She indicated that some movie actresses have had to sleep with men in exchange for money to afford their lifestyle but she sees nothing wrong with it.



“Some of them sleep around. Even if they sleep with politicians and men for money, how does that concern you? Or anybody? We are all trying to eat and survive.”