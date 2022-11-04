Efia Odo goes ‘wild,’ twerks for the camera

Entertainment of Friday, 4 November 2022

Ghanaian actress cum socialite Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has blown minds with a wild video of her twerking and wiggling her buttocks on social media.



In a video shared by blogger Nkonkonsa, the socialite was captured shaking her backside in a shiny yellow dress.



While twerking, Efia couldn't stop herself from turning her back to the cameras and delivering some sensual moves.



Her body moved unsteadily while wearing the long hair extension, which she matched with a pair of glittery earrings and sleek makeup.



Efia’s racy dance comes after she, on October 31, 2022, accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of being unconcerned about the “emotional distress” of his citizens.



She also argued that the president considers his critics as noisemakers, claiming that when he said during his Sunday, October 30, 2022, television address that: “Money does not like noise,” he was implying his people’s “complaints and frustrations” are “noisy.”



“He’s calling us noise makers so we should shut up and suffer. The president disregards our emotional distress each and every day. Our complaints and frustrations is noisy. Coming to tell us sika mp3 dede is an insult to us,” the social media influencer tweeted.





