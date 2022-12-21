Efia Odo 'gifts' Kofi Asamoah a lap dance

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Efia Edo has given Kofi Asamoah a passionate lap dance in front of a big audience that included some of the most notable individuals in the country at a club event.



In a video uploaded by blogger GhKwaku, the actress cum socialite could be seen facing Kofi and swaying her waist up and down while wearing attention-seeking clothing that exposed parts of her body.



Meanwhile, Kofi Asamoah, clad in simple but fashionable attire, appeared chilled and indifferent to the socialite’s seductive grind until their eyes met.



The businessman and Efia burst out laughing, and Efia resumed whining about her waist on him.



Online users in the comment session encouraged her to have the time of her life.



“Give it to him even if he doesn’t like it he can’t resist it, your confidence overwhelms me, your confidence alone makes me like you,” a user said.



Another added, “At this moment u can empty a man's bank account lol.. see de way Kofi makes lerrrrrrmmmmm.”



A third said, “This girl dey worry this life and the world ooo… pressure.”



Some of the top names that made it to the event were Nana Ama McBrown, Prince David Osei, Kalybos, and Michy among others present.





