Entertainment of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Efia Odo flaunts wrist watch, claims it's $40,000

Actress Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress and model, Andrea Owusu, well known as Efia Odo, has created an impression that her trade is paying her huge sums of money.



The outspoken actress in a post flaunted her new wristwatch in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net. She revealed that the watch cost about 40,000 dollars.



Efia Odo stated that she bought the wristwatch.



“Nothing is better than making your own money and buying your own shit…40k on the wrist bitch,” she said in the video.



If truly the wristwatch is worth 40,000 dollars, then Efia Odo’s bank account is loaded.



See the post below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.