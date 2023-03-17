Efia Odo doesn't deserve to be nominated under 'New Artiste of the Year' - DJ Azonto fires

Entertainment of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: Sam Boy, Contributor

Ghana's Amapiano king, Mark Kwesi Arthur musically known as DJ Azonto has stated that it is disrespectful to be nominated under the same category as actress-turned-musician, Efia Odo.



This comment comes after the two were nominated under the 'New Artiste of the Year' category at the upcoming Ghana Europe Music Awards



In an interview with DJ Azonto on Yonkopa FM with OAB, he stated, "I felt very disappointed after seeing the New Artist Of The Year category, with Efia Odo as part of the nominees, I mean how? I love her style and personality but she is not a musician yet."



DJ Azonto had 3 nominations at this year's Ghana Music Awards Europe, under Song Of The Year, Hiplife/Hip-pop Song Of The Year and the New Artist Of The Year category.



The 'Fa No Fom' hitmaker is in contention to be nominated for New Artiste Year, Song of the Year, and Artiste of the Year at the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and the 3 Music Awards



Dj Azonto has been relentless at churning out bangers over the past few months, dropping some hits including Fa No Fom, "Enfa Bi Da," "Kaba Ne Skirt," "Add Wale," "Ampe," Wagaashi, and "VGMA," WKHKYD among others.