Efia Odo can not be described as a musician - Sista Afia

Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia, has hammered that she has ears for only good music, which is why she will not bother to listen to Efia Odo's latest singles.



The year 2023 witnessed Efia Odo, a Ghanaian socialite and actress, venturing into the music scene with two singles: 'Getting To The Bag' and 'Roll Over'.



According to Highlife singer Sista Afia, both songs do not cut it in the industry considering their low quality. In her view, the actress can not be described as a musician.



"I haven't listened to any of her songs, and I don't regard her as a musician. I mean Efia is somebody I wouldn't listen to her music. Maybe she is probably doing it for fun or something," Sista Afia stated in an interview with blogger Zionfelix in February 2023.



The singer, who has been involved in several social media spats with the new artiste, stated that she will only listen to Efia Odo once she has mastered her craft.



