Edward Enninful: British Vogue editor 'racially profiled' at work

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful has said he was racially profiled after being told to "use the loading bay" by a security guard as he entered work.
Enninful, who has been editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine since 2017, said the incident happened as he walked into his offices on Wednesday.
In a social media post, he said Conde Nast, which owns British Vogue, "moved quickly" to dismiss the security guard.
But he said "change needs to happen now".
Enninful, who was appointed an OBE in 2016 for services to diversity in the fashion industry, wrote on Twitter: "Today I was racially profiled by a security guard whilst entering my work place.
"As I entered, I was instructed to use the loading bay.
"Just because our timelines and weekends are returning to normal, we cannot let the world return to how it was."
In a separate post to his one million Instagram followers, he said: "It just goes to show that sometimes it doesn't matter what you've achieved in the course of your life: the first thing that some people will judge you on is the colour of your skin."
