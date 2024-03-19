Edward Akwasi Boateng displays the house he is building from public donations

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng has come out to make the general public aware of how he is utilizing the funds he received from individuals and organizations when his financial predicament became known.



In a video filmed by himself, shared on various social media platforms and sighted by GhanaWeb, Edward showed a house which is still under construction and indicated that he has used the funds he got from the public to purchase cement and roofing sheets to complete the building.



He stated that he deliberately did the video to show evidence of how he is making use of the money donated to him due to some criticisms directed at him after he got support from the public.



“I don’t normally do this but due to certain issues and what’s happening, I thought it wise to do it. Those who find this problematic should forgive me because you can’t please everyone. Last year Apostle Solomon Oduro gave me 15,000 cedis and that’s what I used to start this house.



"With my recent issues where some benevolent Ghanaians donated money to me including that of Angel TV, I used the money to buy cement and roofing sheets to complete this building I started earlier. I want to make the public aware that this is the project I am embarking on with the money I received,” he said.



Background



Prophet Benard El Benard Nelson–Eshun, the General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, presented Edward Akwasi Boateng with a car and extended an educational scholarship to support the gospel artiste's children up to the university level.



After a video of the veteran gospel musician selling pen drives and CDs for survival went viral, the musician claimed to have lost 17 cars and all his properties due to a failed marriage, forcing him to strive to make ends meet.



The musician's plight touched the preacher's heart, prompting him to extend benevolence to the artiste with other individuals also contributing to help him financially.



Also, the followers of the morning show on Angel TV and Angel FM raised an amount of GHC60,000 to support the gospel musician.



In the early 2000s, Edward Akwasi Boateng was a big name in Ghanaian gospel music and had a lot of success, including making over $300,000.



During that time, he lived a fancy life with 17 expensive cars and owned big houses all over the country.



He told Akoma FM that despite selling 55,500 copies of his popular song 'Adea Mep3' back in the day and earning a good amount from music, he encountered challenges in his other business ventures that led to his financial struggles.



Watch the video below





SB/OGB