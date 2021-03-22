Eduwodzi reveals terrifying spiritual attacks after releasing ‘Yenko Nkoaa’ hit song

Music of Monday, 22 March 2021

After his first hit single ‘Yenko Nkoaa’ in 2011, little has been heard of Eduwodzi.



Opening up on the reason for his absence in the music scene, the musician said he was hit by a strange illness that took several years to heal.



Raymond Eduwodzi recounted how he suffered spiritual attacks which made it impossible for him to continue with his then promising music career.



“The very day I had to travel outside the country for a big show, I fell sick. I had a spiritual attack that was difficult to avert. I jumped from one pastor to the other in search of healing but to no avail.



"I spent over two years sleeping in Rev. Obofuor’s church. I visited the hospital on several counts but the doctors found nothing. If you spot my face at that time, you won’t be able to eat for three days. I was under attack,” he stated in an interview with Onua FM.



This is not the first time the musician has raised such allegations as he once disclosed in an interview with Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty that some of his colleagues in the music industry tried destroying his music career with ‘black magic’ (juju).



Eduwodzi’s ‘Yenko Nkoaa’ received massive airplay across the country.



His versatility in the music industry made him one of the fastest-growing artistes in Ghana at the time.



Through such an achievement, he was able to sign a contract with Tigo Ghana and his ‘Yenko Nkoaa’ song was used for their TV Commercial.



