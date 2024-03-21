Educated fools, you finished school just to come and criticize - Shatta Wale tackles critics

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has clapped back at entertainment pundit Sally Frimpong Mann in a fresh episode of their longstanding feud.



The duo, who have been at loggerheads since 2023, reignited their spat after Shatta Wale’s performance at the recent African Games launch ceremony.



Sally Mann, described Wale's performance as “disappointing” during a live TV discussion. She added that he lacked confidence during his performance.



In reply, Shatta Wale and his manager, Sammy Flex, responded with indirect jabs.



Sally, in another studio discussion, challenged Shatta Wale to a physical fight, saying she would beat him if they ever engaged in a fight.



She reiterated her critique of his performance and condemned his attacks on her and other personalities, saying that he attacks people but gets upset when criticised.



On March 20, 2024, Shatta Wale, in a series of messages on his official Facebook handle, blasted Sally Mann and other pundits who have been critical of him.



“You went to school, finished school, to come criticize as a job .. Educated fools,” he said in a post.



“This year, I am not taking nonsense. I sent that message in my 2024 song. Don’t be dumb. Pay attention,” he said in another post.



This comes after he released a diss track targeted at radio broadcaster Andy Dosty and Sally Mann.



This is not the first time Shatta Wale has been involved in a tussle with entertainment pundits.



In 2023, he was involved in exchanges with personalities including Arnold Asamoah, Ola Michaels and Mr. Logic. All of whom he had also recorded diss tracks for.



