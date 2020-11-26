Music of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: Edith Maafo, Contributor

Edith Maafo releases 'Yesu Nti'

play videoThe artwork Edith Maafo's song

Outstanding Gospel artist Edith Maafo released her new single “Yesu Nti” on Sunday 22 November 2020.



The much-anticipated debut “Ghanaian lyric “ gospel song did not fail to impress. The Song is really a breath of fresh air to the doom and gloom many have faced this year.



Edith said during a radio interview on Asempa FM that the song was dedicated to all the people who have been affected through loss of family, jobs and sickness during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The song is encouraging in a year when many of us have faced severe setbacks and also highlights Edith’s versatility as a consummate songwriter and gospel artiste.



The song was premiered on YouTube and Facebook at the same time in the early hours on Sunday and had very good reviews from fans. It was then launched in the morning at Sunny FM and Joy FM. Edith was granted interviews on Asempa FM by the popular Gospel Artist Ben Amankwah.



The Song is available now for download at her website www.edithmaafo.com and understands it will be available on all digital platforms by Monday 30th November 2020.





