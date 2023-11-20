EdemFest2023 sets high standards with great production, performances, and experience

Entertainment of Monday, 20 November 2023

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

Ghanaian musician Edem set the tone and standard for dirty December with his annual out of Accra festival EdemFest which took place at Ho jubilee Park on November 18th.



This year’s event experience was heavy, with over fifty thousand (50,000) fans witnessing their favorite Gen ZGodfather Edem perform with an octet band and three backing Vocalist by MixMaster Garzy and the Goget’em Band.



Also, massive shouts to Epixode, Tinny, Kelvynboy, Jupitar, and DJ lord for coming through with a show-stopping performance as well.



Talking about his performance and the whole experience, Edem stated that coming back to host Edem Fest post covid, his team and he wanted something different. According to him, the key performance indicator was to give fans an experience that will make up for all the postponement and he believes the end results are what everyone is hyped about.



“The experienced target was to treat our fans and EdemFest lovers to a rave, live music, good, chill vibes, great culture integration, and also spectacular performances and I think that we did it in grand style”.



“In terms of my performance, I did a heavy-set performance with an octet band and three backing vocals for the first time in my region. The audience loved it, they jammed with me and stayed up till I got off stage at 5 am – Edem mentioned.



According to the Events and Projects Lead for VRMG, Mr. Bernard Dziwornu, “EdemFest 2023 which was in partnership with DreamChild’s HoodTalk edition was hugely successful, because of the great partnership between both parties.



In terms of curation, coordination, the drive, and flow of the event, Richard Marrio Hude who was in charge and Edem’s road Assistant opined that the event flow and curation were carefully done to satisfy every fan including giving new talents the chance to showcase their abilities to the world.



“EdemFest has always had an element of support for the region and uplifting the culture, this year was partnering with Dream Child Foundation who are doing some amazing philanthropical works in the region for kids, says, George Wiredu Duah, head of brands, public relations and corporate for VRMG.