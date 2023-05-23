Edem urges government to allocate part of IMF fund for marketing Ghanaian music

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian artiste, Edem has called on the government to prioritize the creative industry and allocate some of the IMF loan it recently acquired for marketing Ghanaian music.



In a 3news.com report, the artiste highlighted the abundance of talents in Ghana, ranging from reggae to dancehall to hip-life, and emphasized the need for resources to unleash their creative potential.



“The talent in Ghana is in abundance be it reggae, dancehall, hip-life. Move to boxing or football and the talent is in abundance but the issue is with the resources so I think as the loan dey come, the government have to look sharp or what do you think?” he queried.



He emphasized that while artistes may bring their creativity to the table, without effective marketing and publicity, their work goes unnoticed.



He pointed out that many talented artistes in Ghana struggle to reach their full potential due to limited resources.



“People will search within them and bring whatever they want to bring but if it is not marketed people will not experience it so you might have a classic album and there are a lot of artistes who are really talented from the country they may have a classic album but because it is not marketed and publicized you will not be able to see that it is artistic.



“I think it has more to do with a marketing deficit and PR deficit because of limited resources but the talent in Ghana is in abundance,” he added.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:











ADA/DA