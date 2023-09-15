Edem releases 'We Don’t Really Care'

Music of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

Afrobeats, Afropop artiste, and rapper Edem popularly known as Gogetem is out with the first single of the music calendar year titled: We Don’t Really Care.



The single is a party song and shares a simple story of how troubles and worries are temporal.



In explaining the song, Edem, mentioned that 'We Don’t Really Care' was inspired by the average income-earning Ghanaian who goes through hustle and finds it difficult to really take time out to celebrate their little wins.



“We don’t really care if the cost of living is high, we don’t really care if the standard of living keeps changing, we will do our best to celebrate our wins, motivate ourselves and try again the next day,” – Edem explained.



He further added that the lyrics of the song are like this:



We and the boys on Saturday (aaa)

Pull up in the Benz cos the money dey (aaa)

Money finishes they go runway (aaa)

Money comes they go show up again and again (aaa)

But We don’t really care, really care We don’t really care We go pop champagne”.



“I know how ‘boys’ put in hard work from sunup to sundown, so we need to show up and always have a good time because life is more important than anything”- he noted.



The new single has been endorsed by the Chairman General of Peace FM, Kwami Sefa Kayi, and on the biggest morning show Kokorokoo, he stated that he loved the song.



Edem’s final words to fans are that this song is for everyone, and he wants them to enjoy the song, share it with friends, and make sure that they request it more at their favorite radio stations.



The new single that was produced by Groovy Beats, mixed, and mastered by Mix Master Garzy, and distributed by Orchard is out on all streaming platforms.



