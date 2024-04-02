Edem releases ‘Monalisa’, first single for the year 2024

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

Ghanaian music sensation, Edem, is set to captivate fans once again with the release of his latest single, "Monalisa."



Produced by the renowned MixMasterGarzy, this track is a melodious masterpiece that will enchant audiences worldwide.



As one of Ghana's most celebrated musicians, Edem's return to the music scene with "Monalisa" marks a significant moment for both the artist and his devoted fan base. This eagerly awaited single serves as Edem's first release of the year, and anticipation has been building among fans eager to experience his unique blend of Afrobeat and highlife rhythms.



"Monalisa" showcases Edem's exceptional talent as both a vocalist and lyricist, with infectious melodies and heartfelt lyrics that are sure to resonate with listeners. Produced by the renowned MixMasterGarzy, the single sees Edem using this song to show his fans how to treat a woman right. He uses this song not only to entertain but also to educate the next generation of men on how to approach the woman of their dreams.



Reflecting on the release of "Monalisa," Edem expressed his gratitude to his loyal fans for their unwavering support and patience.



"I am incredibly grateful for the love and encouragement I have received from my fans throughout my career," said Edem. "Their patience means the world to me, and I am thrilled to finally share 'Monalisa' with them."



Edem encourages fans to stream "Monalisa" on all major music platforms and to share the song with friends and family. With its infectious beats and captivating lyrics, "Monalisa" is poised to become a chart-topping hit and further solidify Edem's reputation as one of Ghana's premier musical talents.



Listen to the song by clicking this link.