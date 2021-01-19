Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Edem laments how politician friends no longer pick up his calls

Rapper Edem is disturbed that his politician friends no longer pick up his calls

Another popular name in the entertainment industry, Edem, has opened up about the frustration he faces from his friends who have now turned politicians, complaining that they no longer pick up his calls.



He explained that since the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, whenever he has contacted some of them, they blue-tick his messages but do not respond to them.



For others, he said they simply no longer pick up his calls.



Early January, award-winning dancehall artiste, Samini, who actively campaigned for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), had cause to call on the leadership of the party not ignore the phone calls of youth whose contributions led to their victory.



Samini was on stage at a victory party when he stopped and addressed the subject, saying that it is imperative that the youth are also given a listening ear and the needed help when they ask for it, considering the sacrifices they’ve made for the party.



“My Directors, we are grateful for the party to connect and celebrate the victory but the youth says I should tell you that after this party, don’t stop picking their calls. After the connection here, the networking should still continue,” he said.



Edem is one of the artistes who performed at the victory party of the NPP youth thanksgiving party in December 2020.