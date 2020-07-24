Entertainment of Friday, 24 July 2020

Edem features Kelvyn Boy, DarkoVibes & Efya on 'Mood Swings' EP

The much-anticipated EP, MOODSWINGS, from the office of the VRMG boss, Edem, has finally been released. Building a month long intensive promotion and hype for the EP, Good Music lovers whom have been highly expectant of the incredible body of works can now stream or buy the 6 track EP: Love you, Kpo, Chidi, efo Kojo 2, In Ghana and money on all digital music stores:



https://ditto.fm/edem_moodswings/



In Ghana, which features Ghanaian mellifluous songstress, Efya, is the first song on the EP to be premiered. The album, which is in Audio Visual nature, means that patrons have to buy the full album to get the full features on the EP. The visuals depicts Edem explaining his mood in a cinematography way.



To Edem ‘MoodSwings’ will allow the world to see him through the various musical lenses as an artist. He is also hopeful that each song will be heard and appreciated for what it is and what it means to him. Edem commented:



It is all the colors that come together for you to see the rainbow, and the rainbow is the representation of the brighter side of life. The synergy is in all the moods coming together



Hopefully the various colors of each song on the EP will help form your rainbow or help you see the brighter side of your day, simply click on the link below for a good MoodSwing:



https://audiomack.com/iamedem/album/mood-swings





