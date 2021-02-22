Music of Monday, 22 February 2021

Edem explains how Sarkodie’s absence from ‘favour’ video affected his team

Many have questioned the absence of Sarkodie from Edem’s newly released music video titled ‘Favour’ which featured the Sarkcess Music boss and sultry singer Efya.



The track since its release on February 19, 2021, has received a great reception from music lovers with many attesting to the fact that the music video is a complete masterpiece.



Although no reason has been given for Sarkodie's absence, Edem says the development had an effect on his team.



In a tweet on February 22, 2021, Edem said: “Yo Sarkodie. I know you feel bad for not showing up for #Favour video. Team even lose money for that but I forgive you my g..No hard feelings. Call me when you need me, I go dey for you,”



Highlights of Edem’s new single ‘Favour’



Produced by Magnom, ‘Favour’ is a fusion of Afropop jam finely carved to fit a party mood while putting a very strong message of love across. The rapper takes time to put his words audibly together with a multi-lingual touch of his home dialect, Ewe and English.



With regards to the video, Edem takes us on a picturesque journey for the song with very fine bespoke but rustic vintage fashion on display.

It has a good blend of vintage African and vintage urban culture taking one on a retro tour.



Yo @sarkodie I know you feel bad for not showing up for #Favour video..Team even loose money for that..But I forgive you my g..No hard feelings ..Call me when you need me,I go dey for you https://t.co/DeEwpFhgkg #Favour #Gbevunation — Goget’em (@iamedem) February 22, 2021