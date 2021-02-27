Entertainment of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Edem covers this week’s Muse Fresh

play videoGhanaian musician, Edem

Ghanaian multi-talented artist Edem is the cover for TunesXmuse’s Muse Fresh Playlist for the week.



The VRMG Boss, has been consistently churning out quality music music for a decade, and he’s highly rated for his bars and singing prowess.



Edem has released a new jam ahead of his upcoming album titled Favour featuring songstress Efya and rapper Sarkodie.







The song is accompanied with a very dope visual, directed by Gene Adu.



Enjoy new music every Monday, as our Music managers select the best of new music worth your while.



Muse Fresh is a playlist exclusive on Apple Music and Boomplay dedicated to new music from different genres. The playlist is updated every Monday.



Stream on Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/gh/playlist/muse-fresh/



Stream on Boomplay: https://www.boomplaymusic.com/share/playlist/20516908



