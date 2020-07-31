Entertainment of Friday, 31 July 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Edem, Medikal, Kwaw Kese, others react to Shatta Wale and Beyoncé's video

Medikal and M.anifest

Some Ghanaian celebrities are in a celebratory mood over Beyonce’s music video for “Already” which features Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale.

The American singer released the song ahead of her “Black is King” album visual today, and the video has generated half a million views in less than 5 hours.



Reacting to this, Medikal said: “Make somebody frame this picture give me, I wan put for my studio”.





I must confess ???? that I’m really proud of Shatta no matter what. Nigga came in the game and changed so much stuff . Bless you man — #VicToryALbum loading (@kwawkese) July 30, 2020

This December no npp/ Ndc I only want to vote for shatta wale — PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) July 31, 2020

THIS IS SOOOO BIG..what a raa raa raahhh!! I know what this means to you bro..Congratulationssss King...ooooiiiii ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/opcHVvsNSy — Fuse ODG (@FuseODG) July 31, 2020

ALREADY video feat @shattawalegh and @MAJORLAZER is out guys ! Watch watch watch . This one is for Ghana ????????. But truth be say queen B needs this video too! Make we no do like these international acts don’t need our relevance . They do ! — #YewoBi (@trigmaticrocks) July 31, 2020

. @shattawalegh u do alllllll. As in ALLLLL. I beg u go fit retire now!

But this be the beginning of even greater things ???????????? paaa paaa paaa paaa ???????????????????????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/BjiHVsRwU5 — Sister Deborah (@deborahvanessa7) July 31, 2020

The ghana flag, choreography, visuals chaii I had goosebumps watching this because you can see the research that went into it.



And @shattawalegh ??????



Shout out to @JoshuaKissi @BlitzAmbassador and all the creatives from Ghana who were a part of this. #BlackIsKing — #letstalkaboutitwithlydia (@lydiaforson) July 31, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter