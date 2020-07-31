Edem, Medikal, Kwaw Kese, others react to Shatta Wale and Beyoncé's video

Entertainment of Friday, 31 July 2020
Source: Pulse Ghana
Some Ghanaian celebrities are in a celebratory mood over Beyonce’s music video for “Already” which features Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale.
The American singer released the song ahead of her “Black is King” album visual today, and the video has generated half a million views in less than 5 hours.
Reacting to this, Medikal said: “Make somebody frame this picture give me, I wan put for my studio”.
Make somebody frame this picture give me, I wan put for my studio ! @shattawalegh ?? pic.twitter.com/v56yw6kpDl— MEDiKAL (@AmgMedikal) July 31, 2020
???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? BIG MOMENT https://t.co/kKdrIiI4uC— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) July 31, 2020
Junior @shattawalegh ?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ..Congratulations my g— #MOODSWINGS (@iamedem) July 31, 2020
Big up to @shattawalegh and @BlitzAmbassador for your work on this ????????????????— M.anifest (@manifestive) July 30, 2020
Looks stunning. https://t.co/C46PpWHJl1
I must confess ???? that I’m really proud of Shatta no matter what. Nigga came in the game and changed so much stuff . Bless you man— #VicToryALbum loading (@kwawkese) July 30, 2020
Congratulations @shattawalegh— 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) July 31, 2020
Big Video! Proud Of You #Already My Blood ????. #Ghana2DWorld ???????????? pic.twitter.com/FosUcJ21Af
This December no npp/ Ndc I only want to vote for shatta wale— PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) July 31, 2020
THIS IS SOOOO BIG..what a raa raa raahhh!! I know what this means to you bro..Congratulationssss King...ooooiiiii ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/opcHVvsNSy— Fuse ODG (@FuseODG) July 31, 2020
ALREADY video feat @shattawalegh and @MAJORLAZER is out guys ! Watch watch watch . This one is for Ghana ????????. But truth be say queen B needs this video too! Make we no do like these international acts don’t need our relevance . They do !— #YewoBi (@trigmaticrocks) July 31, 2020
. @shattawalegh u do alllllll. As in ALLLLL. I beg u go fit retire now!— Sister Deborah (@deborahvanessa7) July 31, 2020
But this be the beginning of even greater things ???????????? paaa paaa paaa paaa ???????????????????????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/BjiHVsRwU5
King made it ???????????????????????????????????????? @shattawalegh pic.twitter.com/qnZhGWnBu6— Bisa kdei (@bisa_kdei) July 31, 2020
The ghana flag, choreography, visuals chaii I had goosebumps watching this because you can see the research that went into it.— #letstalkaboutitwithlydia (@lydiaforson) July 31, 2020
And @shattawalegh ??????
Shout out to @JoshuaKissi @BlitzAmbassador and all the creatives from Ghana who were a part of this. #BlackIsKing
