Edem Farrie covers magazine

Fashion of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Ghanaian style influencer and media personality Edem Farrie has captured the attention of the fashion world with her new photos.



The breathtaking look, styled by Shadraq Stone and sewn by award-winning fashion designer Style Magbrien, a distinguished Ghanaian fashion brand, made Edem Farrie shine in her outfit.



The olive green dress—a meticulously crafted ensemble adorned with a web-like net of beads—gracefully draped over a brazen olive-coloured bustier pencil dress.



Known as a staunch advocate for promoting African fashion, Edem Farrie has consistently showcased her flair for presenting breathtaking styles online, establishing herself as a leading figure in the fashion scene.



She has been featured as the cover girl for Fashion Ghana’s AFROYALTY—the April edition of the online magazine.



