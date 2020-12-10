You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 12 10Article 1130192

Edem, D-Black, other celebrities congratulates Nana Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has secured a second term as President of Ghana.

Jean Mensa, the Electoral Commissioner and the Returning Officer of the 2020 presidential election, on December 9, 2020, declared Mr. Akufo-Addo as president-elect.

Nana Akufo-Addo obtained 6,730,589 votes representing 51.302% while John Dramani Mahama polled 6,213,183 which represents 47.357% of the total ballots cast.

The declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as President-elect excited a lot of Ghanaians, and they took to social media to express their excitement.

Some Ghanaian celebrities also took to social media to congratulate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for retaining the presidency for the next four years.

Stonebwoy, Edem, D-Black, Pappy Kojo, and Prince David are among the celebrities who congratulated the President-elect.

