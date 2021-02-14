Entertainment of Sunday, 14 February 2021

'Eddie Nartey will be the Tyler Perry of Ghana' - Actor's late wife prophesied

play videoEddie Nartey with his late wife Vida

Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey's late wife, before departing to glory, released prophetic words on her husband.



The actor's wife named Vida Obenewah Nartey shared deep heart desires in an interview with Nkonkonsa.com. She noted that Eddie Nartey is one of the best humans ever happened to her and that she adored her marriage with him.



She believed her husband will one day become as great as American playwright billionaire, Tyler Perry. To the late Vida Nartey, Eddie Nartey will be the ''Tyler Perry of Ghana''.



''My vision is not for today. I saw him in the future like okay, today and things are not getting well; forget about today, tomorrow will be better. So, it's a big deal. Maybe we will not see it now but I'm telling you on record, he will be the Tyler Perry of Ghana. I believe that; I tell him every time we're praying'', she happily said.



Eddie Nartey is indeed not just an actor but a jack of many trades and master of all. He is a film producer, editor as well as scriptwriter and a hardworking person.



RIP Vida



Eddie Nartey announced the demise of his wife a month ago. Two years ago, on September 22, 2018, the actor tied the knot with his beautiful bride Vida but in a heartbreaking Instagram post, disclosed the wife had passed away.



He wrote; ''I don’t know what to say, I don’t know what to feel. I’m just in constant pain. Rest well my Habibi. God knows Best. I pray for strength! #ripvida''.



Celebrities like Nana Ama Mcbrown, John Dumelo, Joselyn Dumas and a host of others including the general public extended their condolences to the actor.



