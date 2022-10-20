You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 10 20Article 1646657

Economic woes: Bossom PYung wakes up ‘sleeping Ghanaians’

Popular Ghanaian singer, Bossom PYung, has asked Ghanaians to wake up from their slumber and do their best to improve their lives.

Stressing that help isn’t going to drop like manna from heaven, the ‘Atta Adwoa’ hitmaker has advised Ghanaians to take the bull by the horn.

According to PYung, there are no signs that the government is interested in easing the country’s economic crisis, adding that the time to act is now.

“We the youth naa for rise then help wanna body. The Government will never help. It has been this way for ages. Are we still gonna wait? For how Long? We should wake up,” he wrote on Twitter

Meanwhile, some Ghanaian celebrities have also complained bitterly about the hardships the country has been plagued with under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

These celebrities, who seem ‘fed up’, have lamented about the depreciating cedis to the dollar, the constant fuel price hikes, and the overall hardships that everyone in the country is currently experiencing.

The likes of Yvonne Nelson, Prince David Osei, Lydia Forson, Shatta Wale, Efia Odo, Kojo Cue, Sarkodie, and many others have cried out on social media.

