Economic woes: Bossom PYung wakes up ‘sleeping Ghanaians’

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian singer, Bossom PYung, has asked Ghanaians to wake up from their slumber and do their best to improve their lives.



Stressing that help isn’t going to drop like manna from heaven, the ‘Atta Adwoa’ hitmaker has advised Ghanaians to take the bull by the horn.



According to PYung, there are no signs that the government is interested in easing the country’s economic crisis, adding that the time to act is now.



“We the youth naa for rise then help wanna body. The Government will never help. It has been this way for ages. Are we still gonna wait? For how Long? We should wake up,” he wrote on Twitter



Meanwhile, some Ghanaian celebrities have also complained bitterly about the hardships the country has been plagued with under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



These celebrities, who seem ‘fed up’, have lamented about the depreciating cedis to the dollar, the constant fuel price hikes, and the overall hardships that everyone in the country is currently experiencing.



The likes of Yvonne Nelson, Prince David Osei, Lydia Forson, Shatta Wale, Efia Odo, Kojo Cue, Sarkodie, and many others have cried out on social media.



Read the tweets below:





We the youth naa for rise then help wanna body????. The Government will never Help. It has been this for Ages. Are we still Gonna wait? For how Long?. We should wake up. — Big Bosom (@bosom_pyung) October 20, 2022

Mr President, @NAkufoAddo , this eye drop ( xalacom) was 120ghc , its now 273ghc and even 300ghc in some pharmacies. I need to use this every evening, without it, the pressures on my eye will go up and will result in glaucoma. How many Ghanaians do you… pic.twitter.com/RiVHTfokB2 — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) October 16, 2022

think can afford this? Are you still president? Are you still in this country? Do you hear the people crying? Are you this heartless? No more campaigns ahead so you are unbothered? You obviously feel nothing for Ghanaians. Such a disappointment. The country… — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) October 16, 2022

Addo D is singing last last for us. We all done chop breakfast. He has really broken the hearts of Ghanaians. — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) October 19, 2022

Can we all put aside politics, humble ourselves and seek help from whoever has the ideas or in-depth knowledge on how stop the further depreciation of our currency and stabilize our economy.. Because at this point it’s all inclusive ???????? — H.E Prince David Osei (@PrinceDavidOsei) October 18, 2022

EB/BOG