Economic crisis: Koforidua sex workers appease customers with beat-down charges this yuletide

Tabloid News of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma, Contributor

"We have reduced our prices to make Christmas exciting for you so come and patronise us," some commercial sex workers at Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital have shockingly revealed.



Speaking to the reporter as the world gear up for the Yuletide, the prostitutes indicated that business has been down since the economic hardship broke out and are therefore devising strategies to get more customers.



"For some time now, business has been bad due to complaints of the current economic hardship. We have lost most of our customers because they also find it difficult to afford our prices".



"Before the economic crises, we use to charge at least Ghc50 for a short time and an average of Ghc150 for night service but as we speak to you now, we barely get half of the above charges, and this is a big problem to us" some sex workers lamented.



However, they are urging male patronisers to resort to them for their services as they are willing to beat down the price as a way of helping to cushion them from economic hardship.



"We know things are hard now so we are prepared to accept as low as Gh20 for short time and Ghc80-Ghc100 night services," prostitutes told Bryt FM’s Nyarko Abronoma.



Koforidua has seen an increase in commercial sex workers over the past years and that has been a major burden on city authorities who seem not to succeed in taking them off the regional capital.



Most of these sex workers have fled from Kasoa and Accra after they were booted out by city authorities.