Eckow Hunter returns with emotive new single and video ‘Emotions’

Music of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Widely known for his hit record ‘Real Love’ featuring rapper, TXT, Mastermind Music signee, Eckow Hunter is back in the mix and with an edgy song, accompanied with a music video.



Titled ‘Emotions’, Eckow Hunter rides the Afrobeat express with this one, delivering a refreshing sound that flaunts a ruggedness akin to Dancehall. He touches on how emotions oscillate between positive and negative extremes in relationships, highlighting its toll on whoever’s on the unreciprocated end after giving unconditional love.



Listen here



In his own words: "Love ultimately outweighs every emotion among us, so to be in a space where the love you give isn’t returned is truly a heartbreaking one and I’ve seen what it did to a close friend. If you’re going through a similar situation, I hope this song speaks to you right from the get-go. Hang in there".



Eckow Hunter is all about feels on the Rdee Beatz produced record, maintaining decent lyrical dexterity and a vocal form that’s piercing as it is refreshing, aside from great replay value of course.



