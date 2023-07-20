You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 20Article 1808702

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Ebuka discloses favourite BBNaija housemates

Renowned media figure Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has named his all-time favorite housemates on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The media personality asserted that his favorite housemates are the ones who ultimately surprised him.

Ebuka made this statement during the episode of Rubbin' Minds on Channels TV, which was co-hosted by reality stars Beauty Tukura and Prince Nelson.

He noted that the contestants who displayed a lot of drama got his affection.

Ebuka, however, voiced contempt for those who simply showed up and did not try to make the event exciting.

Given that there is money to be won, he questioned how someone could participate in a reality TV show without having a plan.

He said: “I can give you a number of people [my favourite BBNaija housemates]. There was Gideon who was in my season. He was amazing. I have liked everybody who surprised me because I got a lot of your profiles before the show starts and I think, ‘This person go dry’. So, the ones who ended up going in and I’m like, ‘Wow! Okay, I didn’t see that coming.’ And you [Beauty] were one of them because I thought you were going to be a dead babe but you were not so dead [laughs].

“So, that was a little surprising. People that give me drama. You [Prince], I don’t know if your drama was intentional, but you had a community around you [laughs].

“I have also enjoyed people who played the game… I have given you three names [of my all-time BBNaija favourites] already. One thing I’ve grown to like a lot less over the seasons are people who come in and say, ‘I was just myself.’ It’s a good thing, but I also say that there is money to be won, how do you not come in with a game plan?

“I always feel like, if you are coming to win a N100 million, whatever it is, there should be some plan. And we don’t get that very often. Pere gave us a bit of that, then sort of disappeared at some point when I dragged him small and he sort of chilled. I like people who play the game and sticked with it. Miracle did that quiet a bit. Miracle and Tobi in their season. They had a bit of competition that was very interesting. But they also had woman matter around them.”

