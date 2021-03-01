Entertainment of Monday, 1 March 2021

Ebony was killed by her hometown gods for practicing lesbianism – Pope Skinny alleges

play videoThe Late Ebony Reigns and her best friend, Franky Kuri

Ghanaian rapper and former Shatta Movement member, Pope Skinny has mentioned some circumstances which according to him led to the death of Ebony Reigns.



Pope Skinny in a 4-minute long video has alleged that Ebony was killed by the gods of her hometown because she desecrated the land by having an affair with her best friend Frank Kuri during their stay.



Maame Yaa Teboa Nkansah’s popularly known as Franky Kuri died alongside Ebony Reigns in a gruesome accident on the Sunyani road while returning to Accra on February 8, 2018.



Prior to their demise, there were rumours that the two were lesbian partners and this was as a result of the extremely close relationship they had.



‘Franky’ while alive was mostly captured wearing men's outfits and this drew many suspicions.



Rekindling an old flame, Pope Skinny without evidence alleged that both friends received an instant death penalty for their sins.



According to the rapper, the late Ebony was his very good friend and as such, she confided in him a lot prior to her demise.



“Let me tell you what the pastors are not telling you. Let me tell you what God revealed to me. Whether you like it or not, I’ll drop that bombshell. The honest truth is that Ebony was a lesbian and the girl she was with was also a lesbian. May her soul rest in peace. She was my girl, my friend. I first met Ebony and that girl at KOFAS’s studio. She was then a student at Manfe, MEGIS so I know what I’m saying. There are some villages in Ghana that hate lesbianism. When Ebony travelled to her hometown with Franky, they made love there and they were killed for it,” the rapper alleged in a video which has gone viral on social media.



It can be recalled that the likes of Starboy Kwarteng who is the father of late Ebony, and Bullet her manager have on several occasions debunked assertions that their beloved was a lesbian.



Mr. Kwarteng once indicated in an interview with Kingdom FM that there was no way he would have allowed Franky whom he regarded as a daughter have an intimate affair with the late Ebony.



