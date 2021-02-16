Music of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Rufftown Records, Contributor

Ebony Reigns recruits Wendy Shay on a long awaited single titled 'John 8:7'

The late Ebony Reigns and Ruftown Records signee, Wendy Shay

Rufftown Records is set to release one of the greatest songs ever recorded by the leader of the 90's Bad Gyal Movement, the late Ebony Reigns which features the reigning Queen of Ghana Music, Wendy Shay.



As today February 16, 2021, marks the birthday of the late artiste, the label has decided to release this inspirational song which walks us through her journey while she was alive.



Set your alarm for an amazing weekend with this classic tune which is scheduled to be released on Friday.