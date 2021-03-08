Entertainment of Monday, 8 March 2021

Eazzy explains why she hasn’t yet featured any Lynx Entertainment artiste after her exit

“Wengeze” hitmaker, Mildred Ashong known in showbiz as Eazzy has revealed in an exclusive interview on Kastle FM in Cape Coast why she hasn’t featured any artiste from Lynx Entertainment since her exit from the record label.



“I don’t have any grudge with Lynx Entertainment, those who watch MTN hitmaker can testify that I’m very cool with Richie Mensah. It’s true but when it comes to music it’s about what will suit the person you want to feature on the song,” she said.



Speaking on the Kastle Entertainment Show with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Eazzy who shot to fame in 2010 was asked by the host of the show why she hasn’t done a song with any artiste from her former record since exiting in 2012.



“All of the Lynx guys I’m very cool with them so it’s not a personal decision not to feature them but when you hear music vibes then you think of an artiste that can kill it for you and then that’s it, you move forward with it,” she added.



“So I can’t say that I will feature KiDi on a song like Duna but when I write a song that suits him perfectly when I realize that KiDi will kill this vibe why not I will feature him,” she ended.



Eazzy and Lynx Entertainment annulled their business contract and mutually parted ways in 2012. Her collaboration with Richie on the song ‘One Gal’ earned her the award for Best Story Line Video of the year at the 2011 4Syte Music Video Awards.