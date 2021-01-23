You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 01 23Article 1161964

Music of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Disclaimer

Source: GNA

EP Review: Opanka gets emotional on 'Elevation"

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Opanka's Elevation is five-track EP Opanka's Elevation is five-track EP

At a time where the world is battling a deadly pandemic, Ghanaian rap jewel Dadie Opanka has some words of inspiration for music lovers on his new Extended Play (EP) titled 'Elevation'.

The sensational rapper features some top artistes on the EP which includes award-winning Reggae and Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, songwriter Kofi Kinaata and rising music sensation Bosom P-Yung.

The five-track EP is a suspenseful sound package which music lovers can relate to in their daily lives.

For example the 'Trying Times' tune has created a buzz on social media as Opanka was caught crying on camera while delivering a freestyle during the EP listening.

He talks about the challenges one goes through in life and seeks to elevate their spirits with some motivational lyrical vibes.

He followed up with 'Anigye' featuring Bosom P-Yung in a song which seeks to inspire and would be an irresistible tune for music lovers.


Opanka’s ‘Eka Aba Fie’ featuring Shatta Wale and 'Hold On' featuring Kofi Kinaata have already made waves since their release last year.

Opanka ends the EP with 'Deliver Me' as he seeks respite from the challenges in life.

Herewith the audio slide of the EP:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

Minister-designate for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye

Profile of Francis Asenso-Boakye, minister-designate for works and housing

Sports

Striker, William Opoku Mensah

Asante Kotoko part ways with William Opoku Mensah

Business

The Food and Drugs Authority

FDA makes changes to its advertisement approval statement

Africa

Police in Nairobi on January 22, 2021 dispersed pro-Bobi Wine supporters who planned a demonstration

Police disperse pro-Bobi Wine protesters in Nairobi

Opinions

Major General Thomas Oppong- Peprah, Chief of Army Staff

Who will whisper to General Thomas Oppong-Peprah to watch his back?