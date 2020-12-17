Entertainment of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: My News GH

EIB's Cookie Tee joins TV3/3FM of Media General

This was announced in a post shared by Media General on their social media handles

Media General owners of Accra-based TV3 and its other subsidiaries, have snatched Cookie Tee from EIB Network after prominent faces like Berla Mundi and Caleb Elolo Adjomah were taken earlier.



“Perfectly cooked!! We specially welcome @cookieteegh to the MG family. From all of us, akwaaba!! #TV3GH.”



One would have thought that the media exodus from the EIB Network to other media entities was over but as it stands, it seems to be far from over.



Until her departure, Cookie Tee was the host of the Mid Morning Show ‘The Zone’ on Accra-based Starr FM.



She also hosts some shows on Gh One TV including ‘Tales from the Powder Room’

