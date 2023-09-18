E’mPraise Incorporated hosts Absolute Worship ‘23

Entertainment of Monday, 18 September 2023

Source: E’mPraise Incorporated

As has been their mandate every year since its inception in 2007, E’mPraise Incorporated of Oguamma fame is set to host its annual extended worship service dubbed Absolute Worship on Sunday the 24th of September 2023 at exactly 4 pm at the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC), adjacent Societe Generale Ghana in Kolomlemle.



This year’s event has been themed “Spirit and Truth” taken from John 4:24 and focuses on the admonishment from Jesus Christ that true worshippers will worship the Father in Spirit and in Truth.



As is their custom, you can expect to be serenaded with beautiful renditions and original compositions by E’mPraise Incorporated.



Joining E’mPraise on stage this year are a number of seasoned and spirit-filled worshippers namely; MOG, Kofi Peprah, Carl Clottey, Alexandrah, and Sandy Asare, and it sure promises to be a night of true worship and patrons can expect nothing but the best from Absolute Worship ’23.