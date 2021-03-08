Entertainment of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

“E be sense you no get' – Giovani goes hard on lady who claims he makes Date Rush boring

Giovani Caleb is the host of Date Rush

Award-winning Radio/TV personality, Giovani Caleb has landed a heavy blow on the face of a lady on Twitter who claimed that he makes the Date Rush show very boring.



After season four of Date Rush was premiered some weeks ago and it emerged that Nii Kpakpo Thompson was no longer going to be the host, a lot of social media users and lovers of the show were up in arms.



Many of these folks expressed their displeasure in the decision of Media General to drop Nii Kpakpo after he has become the one man who made the show what it is and introduced Giovani.



Well, a few weeks into the show, this narrative changed as many people began to enjoy the 3FM drivetime show host for his style too.



But after tonight’s show, it appears there are some lovers of the show who still have their concerns about Giovani as host.



One lady identified as @NanaAkuaSikaP18 on Twitter in reaction to a tweet from TV3 about Giovani as host of Date Rush said “He is making the show boring, he talks too much, he gives too much attention to the girls to talk too much”



In a quick reason to this, Giovani quickly came to tell the lady that it is sense that she does not have and added that he is not to be blamed for the ladies’ inability to get his role as host.



