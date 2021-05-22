E-Weekly Wrap: Shatta Wale flaunts Rolls Royce, MzVee finds love

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has made headlines after returning from his month-long break on social media.



This time, he is being dragged for flaunting photos and videos of an all-white Rolls Royce.



Although Shatta is yet to confirm being the owner of the new whip, his critics have indicated that he ‘rented’ the luxury vehicle just to create buzz on social media. These comments from a section of the public have caused him to react.



“I don’t use my fathers money for hype. I use my, my own money to do my own real shit… Real hustlers are real money makers. We started from the bottom now we here!!! The ting, e-coil,” Shatta Wale indicated in a post on Snapchat.



On this episode of E-Weekly Wrap on Bloggers Forum, Amma Broni presents viewers with the latest gist from the camp of singer MzVee who has revealed that she’s in a relationship with “a wonderful man”.



Also Ghana’s former second lady, Matilda Amissah Arthur in an interview with GhanaWeb at the launch of rapper Okyeame Kwame and wife’s book titled “Love Locked Down” mentioned that not all celebrities are meant to fail.



“When we hear about celebrities, we assume that they are full of trouble, they are fake and we stereotype celebrities. So, for us to get a love story from a celebrity who are just ordinary people who are living their lives and trying to make their love work, it is very good. Especially also that they do not pretend, they tell it all,” she said.



Watch this week's episode below:



