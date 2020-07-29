Music of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Talk Media Ghana

E.L turns up the heat with second installment of 'Leaks'

Music artiste, EL

After blessing fans with the first of his new monthly series, "Leaks 1", E.L follows up with its successor, "Leaks 2" - another 3-track playlist which boasts of solid Hip-Hop songs, fresh features and top-shelf production.



Things kick off with the only solo song off the record, 'Heroes Have No Fun'. E.L glides effortlessly over the beautiful production, delivering the funkiest of bars and flows "Leaks 2" has on offer.



Up next is 'No Peace' which features Kev the Topic, Nana Grenade, La Même Gang's $pacely and Dex Kwasi. Being the most feature-packed song on the record, 'No Peace' is crammed with a wide span of style, lyrics, ad-libs and expert delivery for fans.



'J.J. Rawlings' brings down the curtains on the formidable 3-track project. It features Nigeria's very own Bahd guy, Falz and Gemini Orleans. The 4-minute track is laid atop a very minimalist beat and comes off as straight amazing with its fast-paced rhythm and delivery.



Speaking on the "Leaks" project, E.L expressed: "The BAR tapes were a great time for Ghanaian Hip-Hop culture, but we've got too many new songs, new talent and incredible beats to wait 12 months before another release. I love my rap heads, so instead of a BAR (tape) each year. Here's a 3-track one for each month."



"Leaks 2" ups the stakes of its predecessor and is now available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.