Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah, Contributor

E.L serves inspirational vibes with Baba Dey

Rapper E.L

Ghanaian Afrobeat musician, rapper, singer and producer, E.L is gearing up to release his eagerly awaited album “WAVS” this year.



Over the years E.L has proven his credentials as one of the most versatile performers out of the continent and this upcoming album will surely feature all shades of the artist we have come to love. As a precursor to the release of the much-anticipated album, the award-winning rapper has released a single titled ‘Baba Dey’.



‘Baba Dey’ produced by his frequent collaborator, Pee GH is the second single off the album following ‘Nobody Send You’.



The year 2020 turned our lives upside down: the way we live, feel and relate to others. In the midst of these tremendous changes, the best in us has shone through as we all try our best to figure the out new normal.



In this uplifting song, we are reminded that God still watches over us even amid the tragedies life brought our way over the past year.



The inspirational record is an important message to all of us: to hold on to our belief and to never stop hoping and praying.