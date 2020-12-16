Music of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

E.L details how coronavirus disrupted his global tour

Ghanaian rapper, E.L, has disclosed that he had to cancel his global tour with the unset of Coronavirus which has plagued the entire continent.



Entertainers across the world, have tried to fight the negative effect of the virus which has brought their industry to its knees.



Certainly, with the ban on public gatherings and closure of borders, most musicians and event organizers have had to put all shows and events on hold.



Artistes say the economic effect of the virus on their career is immeasurable.



Speaking in an interview on TV3 monitored by GhanaWeb, the ‘Koko’ hitmaker intimated that he had to postpone his world tour which was scheduled for 2020.



"Personally, I had a lot of plans, at the beginning of the year I planned to do so much travelling doing different things all over the world but I haven’t been able to because borders have been closed,” the rapper revealed.



He added: “As musicians, it’s been challenging because allocations have been made for different aspects of the economy but I haven’t really seen any help coming in for the creative industry."



Most artistes who had held annual concerts in December have had to cancel it due to the increasing cases of the virus in Ghana.

