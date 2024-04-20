E-Forum: Funny Face court case, Shatta Wale jabs Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face, has been in the news spotlight for a while now after videos of his involvement in an accident emerged online, leading to his arrest before he was subsequently granted bail after spending two weeks in police custody.



This issue garnered a lot of social media reactions with divergent views, with some people suggesting that the comedian be given more supervision.



Also, a recent comment by Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, to Stonebwoy has become a subject of conversation among Ghanaians.



Shatta Wale's comments have also attracted a lot of criticism from entertainment pundits as well as social media users.



Join host of E-forum, Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa, as he sits with panelists to discuss these issues, plus the brouhaha surrounding this year's Telecel Ghana Music Award (TGMA), on GhanaWeb TV.



