E-Forum: Black Sherif, Piesie Esther intensify VGMA campaign

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the recent episode of E-Forum, industry players in the Ghanaian entertainment industry came together to discuss the upcoming VGMA.



The show host, Abrantepa, led the conversation on the topic, gathering the views of his guests on the inactivity of artistes to solicit votes from artistes.



During the discussion, Nana Romeo, a popular radio personality, expressed amazement at the lack of effort from some of the artistes.



He acknowledged that the competition is hot this year and that many talented artistes are vying for the same awards.



However, he feels that it's too late for some artistes to solicit votes and change the minds of people who have already made up their minds on who they want to win.



Foster Romanus, a comedian and TV host, also weighed in on the topic, stating that it's important for artistes to actively campaign for their nominations while noting that many people have not given reverence to the VGMA brand.



According to him, when artistes do not push for votes and fail to win, their fans do not see the need to associate with the VGMA brand because their actions tend to belittle it.



The discussion also featured veteran musician and producer, Mr Solomon, who shared his insights on the importance of marketing and promotion in the music industry.



The conversation on E-Forum highlighted the importance of active campaigning and marketing for the VGMA and shed light on the need for artistes to understand the importance of promoting themselves and their music to their target audience.







ADA/OGB