E-Forum: Abiana on the chopping board, violence at Tidal Rave

Entertainment of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abiana’s conduct as a judge at an audition has engendered conversation, with some questioning her credibility while others mount a spirited defense, insisting that the platform is not for pampering the fainthearted.



The singer, without hesitation, showed a young man the exit as she was unimpressed about the ‘talent’ that was being exhibited for consideration.



On E-Forum this week, our fixation would be on this issue alongside an assessment of the 2022 Tidal Rave which recorded a series of attacks on ravers.



On October 15, 2022, numerous Ghanaians marched to Krokrobite to go to the yearly Tidal Rave live event where artistes like Black Sherif, Sarkodie, and R2Bees among others, were billed to perform.



The aftermath of the occasion was certainly not a good one as certain individuals confronted their most dreaded fears and terrible encounters that left them traumatised.



After a couple of individuals shared their encounters on different social media platforms with the hashtag 'Krokrobite', the event occupied the top spot on Twitter trends.



What went wrong?



Abrantepa sits with his able panelists; Ismail Akwei, Amma Broni and Olele Salvador, a journalist who was at the event.



Watch the show below.







